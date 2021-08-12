FreeBritney at last: Britney Spears’ dad steps down as her conservator

Britney Spears’ dream has come true: Her father is removing himself from her life.

ABC News has confirmed that Jamie Spears has filed documents agreeing to step down as Britney’s conservator. He is stepping down willingly, but the documents state he is doing so without any grounds for his removal. He has also denied testimonies regarding his actions by Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart, Britney’s conservator of the person Jodi Montgomery and Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears.

In response to Mr. Spears filing, Rosengart said in a statement, “I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr. Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome. “

“Twelve days later, my firm filed a Petition for Mr. Spears’s suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team,” he continued.

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney,” Rosengart added. “We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”

He concluded that he looks forward to continuing his “vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years,” and accused him of “reaping millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate.”

“I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future,” Rosengart went on. “In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately.”

In statements to an L.A. Superior Court judge earlier this year, Britney accused her father of being “abusive” in his conservatorship of her, and said he and all those involved in the conservatorship “should be in jail.” She has also refused to work while he was still in his position.

