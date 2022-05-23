From Bonnaroo to Sundance: How Post Malone ended up remaking the ‘Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers’ theme

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Post Malone is definitely a ’90s kid: First, he did a song for the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, and now he’s remade the classic theme song for Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers. It appears in the new live action/animated movie version of the Disney Afternoon staple, which is now streaming on Disney+. So how’d Posty get that gig? It all started backstage at Bonnaroo.

Akiva Schaffer, a member of The Lonely Island comedy group, directed the new movie, which stars fellow Lonely Island member Andy Samberg as the voice of Dale. Schaffer tells ABC Audio, “I met Post Malone at Bonnaroo when…me and the Lonely Island guys played Bonnaroo, I guess two years ago now…he was the headliner, and then we played right after midnight.”

“He was just so delightful backstage, came back, had a beer with us and was a treat,” Schaffer continues. “And then…we went to Park City, [Utah] for [the] Sundance [Film Festival]…and we were like, ‘Didn’t Post Malone tell us he lived out here?'”

So, Schaffer says, he and the Lonely Island guys texted Post. And despite the fact that they had, as Schaffer says, “only met him once for, y’know, 10 minutes,” the “Circles” singer still “came out and hung out with us all night.”

“So he was one of my first choices because I was like, ‘I really liked that guy,'” notes Schaffer. “And then, I’m a big fan of his music. And ‘Sunflower‘ from the end of [the movie Spider Man: Into The] Spider-Verse is just a banger! So he was my first choice and I was so happy when he decided to do it.”

