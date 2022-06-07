From fake heiress to Material Girl: Julia Garner officially offered starring role in Madonna biopic

Madonna: ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Garner: y Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

After months of speculation, Variety is reporting that Ozark star Julia Garner — who most recently earned raves for playing the title role in Netflix’s Inventing Anna — has officially been offered the role of Madonna in the Queen of Pop’s forthcoming biopic.

Variety quotes sources familiar with the project as saying that there were more than a dozen candidates for the role, but Garner has emerged as the favorite. It’s been rumored for months that Garner would land the role in the movie, which Madonna is co-writing and directing. A source tells Variety that Garner’s team is “considering” the offer, but is expected to accept.

The rest of the cast for the movie, which will follow Madonna’s early days, has yet to be determined and the production timeline is currently unknown. In the initial announcement of the project, Madonna said, “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive.”

