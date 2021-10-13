From “I’m happy for you” to “Good 4 U”: Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette chat for ‘Rolling Stone’

Olivia: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS; Alanis: y Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

They both started out as child actors, and became famous by releasing angry, brutally honest and super-successful albums at a young age. So it’s no wonder that Rolling Stone tapped Alanis Morissette and Olivia Rodrigo for its latest Musicians on Musicians conversation.

“I love how you’re so honest and talk about stuff that normally isn’t talked about in songwriting,” Olivia tells Alanis early in the conversation — to which Alanis replies, “Well, you’re doing the same.” Olivia also reveals that hearing Alanis’ iconic album Jagged Little Pill at age 13 was mind-blowing for her.

Olivia and Alanis then compare notes on their similar experiences.

“How did you handle it when your album came out? Did you have any hard times dealing with criticism or the spotlight?” asks Olivia.

“There was a lot of bullying and a lot of jealousy and a lot of people whom I’d adored my whole life being mean girls,” says Alanis, to which Olivia replies, “Same!”

Olivia also asks Alanis, “Did you have a hard time with your relationship being pulled apart and poked and prodded and wanting details of your personal life that you don’t feel comfortable giving?”

Alanis replies, “Yeah. When I write songs, I’m not writing them to ruin someone’s life. If I were doing that, I’d probably give names and addresses. None of these songs are written to eviscerate someone or seek overt revenge, although I think revenge fantasy is awesome.”

The conversation ends with Olivia asking Alanis for advice.

“If I could have done anything differently, I would have had a few more friends around me, period,” the Canadian star responds. “Just a little bit more emotional support…a few really deeply loving, unconditionally caring people around me to just check in with me…Let’s make sure you have that.”

