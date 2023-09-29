From Screen to Stage: ’13 Going On 30′ to become a musical

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

The beloved 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going On 30 is set to make a dazzling transformation into a musical, Variety reports.

Screenwriters Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, the creative minds behind the beloved film, have joined forces once more to bring this enchanting story to the stage.

A two-week workshop for the musical adaptation is scheduled to take place at London’s Battersea Arts Centre in October. The workshop will culminate in four special “script in hand workshop presentation” performances, accompanied by a live band, October 25-28.

Guiding this musical journey is director Andy Fickman, known for his work on films like 2006’s She’s the Man and the stage capture of Heathers: The Musical for Roku in 2022. Goldsmith and Yuspa, renowned for their collaborative efforts on 2000’s What Women Want, have penned the book, while the musical’s score is crafted by the talented duo Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary.

13 Going On 30 The Musical is poised to make its grand debut next summer.

The production promises to capture the essence of Jennifer Garner‘s character, Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old who yearns to fast-forward past the awkward teenage years and wake up as a successful 30-year-old in New York City. When her wish surprisingly comes true, she finds that her seemingly perfect adult life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, leading her to rediscover what truly matters.

You just know all involved are champing at the bit to recreate the movie’s “Thriller” dance scene.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.