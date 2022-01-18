‘Frozen SOUR’: Olivia Rodrigo & the gang start production on ‘HSM:TM:TS’ season three

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo may be a global pop superstar who’s prepping for her first-ever headlining tour, but she hasn’t forgotten her roots: Production started in Los Angeles today on the show that really got her musical career going.

Production on the third season of the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which Olivia stars as Nini, is officially underway. This season is set at a family-owned sleepaway camp in California called Camp Shallow Lake, where the Wildcats and the rest of the campers put on a production of Frozen.

In addition to Frozen, season three will feature music from Camp Rock, as well as from the original High School Musical franchise. In fact, one of the original stars of that franchise, Corbin Bleu, will guest star as himself this season. Other guest stars include Meg Donnelly of Disney’s ZOMBIES franchise and Jason Earles from Hannah Montana.

It’s not clear when the third season will premiere, but Olivia’s SOUR tour kicks off April 2 in San Francisco and runs through July, so presumably, filming will be wrapped up by then.

It was as a result of Olivia’s appearance on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series that people first sat up and took notice of her musical talent: “All I Want,” a song she wrote for the show, unexpectedly went viral on TikTok in 2020.

