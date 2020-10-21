Gabby Barett & Charlie Puth's "I Hope" tops another 'Billboard' chart; Gabby calls success "mind-blowing"

“I Hope,” the remix of Gabby Barrett’s number-one country hit that now features Charlie Puth, has just hit number-one on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Songs chart. The former American Idol finalist describes the song’s success as “mind-blowing.”

The song is also top 10 on Billboard‘s Pop Songs and Adult Contemporary charts. In a statement, Gabby said, “I’m so thankful for all of this and I don’t take an inch of it for granted! THANK YOU!”

Asked recently what it means to her to hear her song on the radio next to hits by artists like Harry Styles and The Weeknd, the singer, who’s expecting her first child, told reporters, “I mean, it sounds so cliche, but, I mean, I can’t really put words to it because you spend so long in this mindset of wanting to get to that spot…I mean, ‘I Hope’ was the fourth song I had ever written in Nashville!”

“It’s mind-blowing being put up next to names like Harry Styles and The Weeknd and people that are just huge,” she gushed. “So I don’t even think people listen to my music that are up there!”

She laughed, “Not even Charlie…but I guess he does! And so it’s just really, really cool to see. And I’ve been able to let it sink in during this large time off from being on the road, so it’s been it’s been really nice.”

Gabby also teases that there’s “absolutely potential to do something else in the future” with Charlie, adding, “And hopefully we’ll get to do something on television together at some point. We’ve gotten a lot of requests to do that. So we’ll see.”

Gabby’s scheduled to sing “I Hope” tonight on the CMT Music Awards. Hmmm, maybe Charlie will show up?

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.