Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner expecting a daughter

ABC/Image Group LA

Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are expecting their first child.

The couple, who met as contestants on season 16 of American Idol in 2018, disclosed to People that they’re expecting a daughter in early 2021.

They found out the news while visiting Cade’s family in Texas in May. Gabby reveals she was shocked when she saw the two pink lines on the pregnancy test, but the shock faded into elation when she told her husband.

“I came running out to Cade and was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I think I am.’ That’s all that I said, and he knew what that meant. I started crying, and it was very sweet,” she recalls, adding that she and Cade are “very excited” about their child’s arrival.

Cade reveals that they began considering the idea of having children at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. But Gabby notes how the situation has created some challenges in the pregnancy, such as having to go to doctor appointments by herself.

When it’s safe to do so, the couple is looking forward to bringing their baby out on tour. “It’s always been a dream to take our family out on the road and be able to do the job that we love, surrounded by family and having them experience everything,” Gabby says.

Gabby and Cade wed in October 2019.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.