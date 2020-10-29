Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth to give "I Hope" its TV premiere at the CMA Awards

Warner Nashville

Not long ago, Gabby Barrett said she was looking forward to the day that she and Charlie Puth would be able to perform their smash duet “I Hope” on TV for the very first time. Well, that day has arrived.

Charlie and Gabby will sing the song together on the Country Music Association Awards November 11 on ABC. It’s nominated for Song of the Year, while Gabby herself is up for New Artist of the Year. During their performance, we assume you’ll get to see Gabby’s baby bump: She and her husband Cade Foehner are expecting their first child, a girl.

One of the songs Gabby is competing against in the Song of the Year category is Maren Morris‘ “The Bones,” and Maren will also be on hand to perform the song on the show.

Country icon Reba McEntire and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman and country star Darius Rucker will host the 54th Annual CMA Awards, which air live on Wednesday, November 11, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Andrea Dresdale

