Gambling website offers odds on Taylor Swift’s next boyfriend as fans mourn on NYC’s Cornelia Street

It had to happen: Following the reports that Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn have split, an online gambling site is offering odds on who Taylor might date next. The number-one pick? Pete Davidson.

According to Bovada.com, serial boyfriend-to-the-stars Davidson has the best odds of being Taylor’s next “Lover,” followed by The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal. The same odds are being offered for rapper Drake; actor Scott Eastwood, who starred in Taylor’s “Wildest Dreams” music video; and two of Taylor’s alleged ex-boyfriends, Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer.

Other names on the list include Bradley Cooper, Michael B. Jordan, Milo Ventimiglia, Brad Pitt, Trevor Noah, Dylan O’Brien — who co-starred in Taylor’s All Too Well short film — and Liam Hemsworth.

Long shots, oddswise, include Leonardo DiCaprio, Lewis Capaldi, Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and, believe it or not, Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, ever since the news broke, die-hard Swifties have been gathering at the house on New York City’s Cornelia Street that Taylor rented in 2016. It inspired her song “Cornelia Street,” which fans believe is about Joe. They’ve been leaving bouquets and singing her songs; they even attempted to tear down the street sign.

Giselle, a distraught 14-year-old fan outside the house, told Vulture that when she heard the news, “I started crying. I cried for a couple of hours, and the next day I stayed in my room all day … It made me believe that love wasn’t real anymore. And I puked.”

Susanna, an NYU student, told Vulture, “This is more sad than other celebrity breakups. I was trying to explain to my boyfriend — it’s like if the Obamas broke up.”

