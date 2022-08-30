Gang that robbed Mariah Carey, used social media and TV to target the wealthy, indicted in Atlanta

The suspects accused of robbing Mariah Carey‘s home in Atlanta while she was on vacation were part of a larger effort to use social media and TV to target wealthy people and celebrities, according to a 220-count indictment handed up last week in Fulton County, Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced at a news conference that 26 alleged members of the Drug Rich gang carried out home invasions and burglaries over the past year. Of the 26 people charged in the racketeering case, 18 are in custody.

According to Willis, Mariah was only one of a number of celebrities targeted. Others included Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan and a woman who has a child with rapper Future.

“What they did was target people who showed their wealth on social media,” Willis said, then warned stars and influencers to avoid showing off online.

In Mariah’s case, she had posted on Instagram that she was on vacation, so authorities believe the gang targeted her because they knew she wasn’t in Atlanta.

