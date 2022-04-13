Gavin DeGraw unveils next album, ﻿’Face the River’﻿, releases title track

Courtesy RCA Records

Gavin DeGraw is back with an all-new album, Face the River, that’s due out May 20. To hype fans further, the “Chariot” singer also released the record’s title track on Wednesday.

“This album is dedicated to my parents,” Gavin said in a statement. “They were my heroes. It was their love story, their sacrifices, and their guidance that shaped this music.”

That statement in mind, Face the River and its title track adopt an emotional and pensive tone. Gavin sings over the soulful, choir-like single, “Try to face the river I cannot cross/ That’s only you and I/ All the praying, all the bleeding/ On my bended knee, heart bleeding/ We’ll get past this, we’ll pull through it/ Wild horses couldn’t do.”

In addition to a new song and forthcoming album, Gavin also released the first episode of his Face the River docuseries on Facebook watch. “The series is heartfelt and uplifting as each episode follows Gavin as he crisscrosses America struggling with the unresolved grief that comes with the untimely loss of both parents,” according to press materials, adding, “The series will feature six episodes in addition to three live performance videos.”

Face the River, the album, arrives May 20 and is available for pre order now. Gavin’s forthcoming Full Circle tour will support the new effort, which will take him to the smaller North American clubs he once performed at the start of his career. Tickets for the tour are available on his official website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.