GAYLE teases she’s about to embark on her “biggest” headlining tour this fall

Marjorie Halle

GAYLE will see fans this fall when she heads out on what she says will be her “biggest” headlining tour.

The 18-year-old “abcdefu” singer has given her North American trek a rather tongue-in-cheek name, calling it the Avoiding College tour. The singer excitedly revealed she is heading back on the road on Monday, tweeting in capital letters, “AAH I’M GOING TOUR AGAIN!”

She also urged her fans in a separate post, “text me what city ur in if u wanna come to any shows and ill text you a code tomorrow.”

The singer heads out on tour on October 8 with her first official stop set in Oklahoma City’s Beer City Music Hall. The 19-stop trek will take her to major cities such as Dallas, Texas; Seattle, Washington; Tampa, Florida; and New York City. GAYLE will bring things to a close with a final stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 11.

This multi-date tour comes off the heels of her recently released EP, a study of the human experience volume one. A second volume is due out later this year, with GAYLE promising to reveal more about it in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the upcoming tour begin this Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time on Gayle’s official website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.