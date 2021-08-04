Get a look at Disney princess Billie Eilish in “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”

Disney+

Disney+ has released a teaser-trailer for Billie Eilish‘s upcoming “cinematic concert experience,” Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

The clip opens with a shot of Billie lounging in a big chair as we hear the title track of her new album, Happier Than Ever. Suddenly, she morphs into an animated Disney princess-looking character, and then morphs back to regular Billie.

Next we see Billie and her brother FINNEAS rocking on the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl along with the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra. The special will feature Billie performing every song on her new album in sequential order — for the first and only time, we’re told.

But the opening shot of the teaser hints at another aspect of the special: It will include animated elements that will take viewers “on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.”

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles streams on Disney+ starting on September 3.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.