Get lips just like Rihanna’s with her new ICON line: “The sexiest, most empowering thing”

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rihanna may be sporting a baby bump, but she’s also rocking the perfect red lip, thanks to the latest addition to her Fenty Beauty line: ICON, a new lipstick collection that’s modeled on her very own pucker.

The expectant mom describes the new lip color as “a curated range of 10 bold reds and classic nudes,” adding, “This soft-matte formula is everything y’all — it includes hyaluronic acid and vitamins C & E for comfortable, lasting wear.” The packaging is also refillable and, she says, “ultra luxe.” And, she explains, it also has a very specific detail.

“When it came down to creating the collection, I really wanted to add my personal touch,” Rihanna tells ELLE.com. “We designed the bullet [of the lipstick] to fit perfectly into my cupid’s bow, which is really defined.”

If you’re not familiar, a “cupid’s bow” is the part of your upper lip where the two curves meet.

The beauty mogul goes on to say, “The perfect red lip is the sexiest, most empowering thing you can put on when it comes to beauty,” adding, “When you wear a red lip, it exudes confidence. I love that anyone can put it on and feel strong and sexy with just one swipe.”

ICON will be available February 4 at FentyBeauty.com. It’s the perfect thing to go with your Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection lingerie, which Rih’s been promoting on Instagram with a series of sexy videos. It makes you wonder how long ago she filmed those videos, because she certainly doesn’t look preggers in them.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.