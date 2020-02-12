Get Ready! Mr. Worldwide parties from Miami to the Countryside

Pitbull’s new song Get Ready featuring Blake Shelton… is it a twerk-worthy country track or a dance track with country twang? It might just be the ultimate collaboration but fair warning… it’s a fun song but I wouldn’t get caught watching this music video at work.

“This to me is like when Run-DMC and Aerosmith did ‘Walk This Way,” Pitbull said in a video. If you think the song sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a spinoff of the 1977 Ram Jam hit, “Black Betty.”

What do you think? Is it a dance floor smash hit?

