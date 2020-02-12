Get Ready! Mr. Worldwide parties from Miami to the Countryside

Get Ready! Mr. Worldwide parties from Miami to the Countryside

Posted by: Carissa February 12, 2020 23 Views

Pitbull’s new song Get Ready featuring Blake Shelton… is it a twerk-worthy country track or a dance track with country twang? It might just be the ultimate collaboration but fair warning… it’s a fun song but I wouldn’t get caught watching this music video at work.

“This to me is like when Run-DMC and Aerosmith did ‘Walk This Way,” Pitbull said in a video.

If you think the song sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a spinoff of the 1977 Ram Jam hit, “Black Betty.”

 

What do you think? Is it a dance floor smash hit?

Is Pitbull the King of Collabs? Check out 6 more of his collaborations here.

 

About Carissa

Carissa
Minnesota gal and I love cooking, craft beer, snowboarding, disc golf and biking MN trails.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only