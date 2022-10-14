Get your “Bad Blood” pumping with new Taylor Swift workout program on Apple Fitness

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

You’ll soon be able to work out your body and emotions thanks to the new Apple Fitness+ Taylor Swift workout program.

The platform announced Thursday that it has designed a series of new workouts around her music, which includes her forthcoming Midnights album.

“Get ready to sweat, Swifties. In our next Artist Spotlight, you will be able to work out to the tunes of @taylorswift, including tracks from her monumental new album Midnights,” the platform revealed on Instagram.

Fans can jam to Taylor while will working out with Apple Fitness instructors on the treadmill, while doing high-intensity interval training or practicing yoga. For yoga, songs on the workout playlist include the Fearless (Taylor’s Version) deep cut of “Breathe” featuring Colbie Caillat, the Taylor’s version of “Wildest Dreams” and two mystery songs off the Midnights album.

The treadmill workout features more upbeat songs, such as her new versions of “Love Story” and “Red.” The playlist also includes some mystery Midnights tracks.

Finally, the HITT course features a shorter playlist, with songs like “You Need to Calm Down” and “22.”

It appears there are only three workout programs available right now, based on the Instagram reveal.

Taylor joins a growing list of artists who have their own Apple Fitness+ workout program. Previous artists to be highlighted by Apple include Elton John, Katy Perry, Queen and BTS.

﻿Midnights ﻿arrives next Friday, October 21.

