Prevent your own cancer starting at age 45.
Get a MNGI Colonoscopy with GI Genius AI technology.
Minnesota’s best colonoscopy just got even better. MNGI created the standard for colonoscopies across the country and is the first in Minnesota to deploy GI Genius AI technology from Medtronic. GI Genius is an enhanced colonoscopy tool used as a second pair of eyes to better detect and prevent colon cancer. The technology is meant to catch areas of concern that a doctor may have overlooked or not seen. It has significantly increased polyp detection – Detecting polyps can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.