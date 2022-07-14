“Girls just wanna have rights”: Pink unleashes post-Roe anger in fiery protest anthem “Irrelevant”

RCA Records

Pink sent a strong message to her haters, the Supreme Court and all abortion rights opponents in her new protest anthem “Irrelevant“: The fight for reproductive rights is far from over.

The Grammy winner previously revealed her new track was born from anger after critics condemned her for speaking out against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which had made abortion a constitutionally protected right since 1973. After being told to basically “shut up and sing” one too many times, Pink went and did just that by turning her anger into a war cry.

“You can call me irrelevant, insignificant/ You can try to make me small/ I’ll be your heretic/ you f***in’ hypocrite/ I won’t think of you at all/ Sticks and stones and all that s***/ Does Jesus love the ignorant?/ I like to think he’d gladly take us all,” she belts out before sending a warning on the country’s emotional state.

“The kids are not alright/ None of us are right, I’m tired/ but I won’t sleep tonight/ ‘Cause I still feel alive,” she vows in the chorus. She also dedicates her bridge to protestors by repeating over and over, “Girls just wanna have rights/ So, why do we have to fight?”

Pink also reaffirmed at the end of the song that she isn’t exhausted by the hate directed at her by declaring, “You can call me irrelevant, insignificant/ I won’t call on you at all.”

Despite the song’s frustrated lyrics, the pop-punk song is designed to reinvigorate by infusing an upbeat melody and a punchy drum beat.

Fans are vowing to put Pink’s new song on blast during their upcoming protests, dubbing it the new women’s anthem.

“Irrelevant” is available to stream and download now.

