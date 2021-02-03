Give good love…with Whitney Houston Valentine's Day cards

Bob Scott/Fotos International/Getty Images

If you’ve got a Whitney Houston fan in your life, forget about going to the drug store and searching through the half-empty racks for that perfect Valentine’s Day card…because now there’s an easy way to tell them that you will always love them.

The late legend’s online boutique is now offering exclusive Whitney Valentine’s Day cards and there are eight in all, each of which features a title of one of Whitney’s classic songs. They cost five bucks each, and you can also buy a bundle of all eight cards for $35.

You can choose from “You Give Good Love,” “Greatest Love of All,” “My Love Is Your Love,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Take Good Care of My Heart,” “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” “You Light Up My Life” and “Higher Love,” the title of her 2019 posthumous collaboration with Kygo.

But ironically, you can’t buy a Whitney “I Will Always Love You” card. That might have something to do with the fact that the song was written by Dolly Parton, and she’s got her own line of greeting cards — one of which, of course, says “I Will Always Love You.”

You can get the Whitney cards now at Boutique.WhitneyHouston.com.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.