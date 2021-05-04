Glass Animals announces North American tour dates for 2021 & 2022

Credit: Jennifer McCord

Glass Animals will soon be spending many late nights with you in the middle of many different months.

The “Heat Waves” outfit has announced a North American headlining tour in support of the group’s new album, Dreamland. The two-leg outing will first run from August to October 2021, followed by a second leg spanning from March to June 2022.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, May 6, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit GlassAnimals.com for the full list of dates and all ticket info.

Dreamland, the third Glass Animals album, was released last August. In addition to the hit “Heat Waves,” the record includes the single “Your Love (Déjà Vu).”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.