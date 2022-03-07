Glass Animals break Mariah Carey’s ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 record after “Heat Waves” goes to No. 1

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Glass Animals finally topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time. After spending nearly 60 weeks on the chart — 59 to be precise — “Heat Waves” is finally the number-one song, and now claims the title of having the longest climb to the top.

This shatters the previous record holder, Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which spent 35 weeks ascending to the top. “Heat Waves” is also just the 23rd song in all of Billboard history to spend 59 or more weeks on the chart, regardless of placement.

Glass Animals made all sorts of history with their latest achievement. “Heat Waves” is the first song written and produced by just the band to top the Hot 100 in over 35 years — the last being Boston‘s 1986 hit “Amanda.”

Not only that, “Heat Waves” is now the 11th song in Billboard history to go to number one after bowing at the bottom of the chart. The last single to debut at number 100 before going all the way to the top was Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth‘s 2015 collab “See You Again.”

“Heat Waves” is also the first song by a band to first rule the Alternative Airplay chart before taking over the Hot 100 since 2012 — the last being fun.‘s “We Are Young.” In addition, this marks the first time in nearly 50 years that a band with “Glass” in its name topped the Hot 100 — the last being when “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass hit number one in 1972.

This also marks the first time since 2007 that a song with “heat” or “hot” in the title went to number one — the last being Mims‘ “This Is Why I’m Hot.”

