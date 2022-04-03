Glass Animals pull out of Grammys due to frontman Dave Bayley’s positive COVID test

Dave Bayley second from left; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Glass Animals are up for Best New Artist at tonight’s Grammys, but they won’t be attending, because frontman Dave Bayley has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I feel fine, and am showing no symptoms so far, but nonetheless it would be truly irresponsible for me to attend the Grammy ceremony,” he writes on Instagram. “I am so overwhelmingly heartbroken…I wanted to be there for all of us as this has been a colossal team effort.”

Among the people for whom Bayley wanted to attend the ceremony, he wrote, is “my best friend who passed away who I do all of this for, who ‘Heat Waves’ was about, and who I get to share all these amazing moments with even though our time on Earth together ended too soon.”

Bayley concludes by writing that to prepare for the Grammys, he has “ordered room service and I am prepped with several bags of cheetos and gummy bear multivitamins.” He adds, “I am ready to kick the small point a** of COVID and cheer for all the amazing musicians and records being honored tonight…we will be there in spirit.”

