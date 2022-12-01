Glass Animals, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny top year-end ‘Billboard’ charts

Republic Records

After its record-setting journey to number one, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” is the number-one Hot 100 song of 2022, according to Billboard‘s year-end chart roundup.

The British band’s song took 59 weeks to reach the top of the chart, setting the record for the longest climb in Hot 100 history. The song also topped the publication’s alternative, pop and adult radio airplay charts and was a smash on TikTok.

“Heat Waves,” which also tops Billboard‘s year-end streaming chart, is the first year-end Hot 100 number-one by a group since The Black Eyed Peas‘ “Boom Boom Pow” in 2009, and the first by a British group since The Police‘s “Every Breath You Take” in 1983.

The rest of the year-end Hot 100 top 10 includes, in descending order, “As It Was,” “Stay,” “Easy On Me,” “Shivers, “First Class,” “Big Energy,” “Ghost,” “Super Gremlin” and “Cold Heart.”

Taylor Swift is the Top Female Artist of the Year, followed by Doja Cat, Adele, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo.

Latto is Billboard‘s Top New Artist of the Year on a list that also includes Steve Lacy and GAYLE. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny is the Top Artist of the Year and the Top Male Artist of the Year, while his album Un Verano Sin Ti is the year’s top album.

Billboard’s top songs and artists of the year are based on sales, airplay and streaming during the weeks that an artist or a song appeared on one of its charts between November 20, 2021 and November 12, 2022.

