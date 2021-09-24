Global Citizen Live: “Utterly breathtaking artists” unite for “once-in-a-generation moment” — but “we don’t want your money,” says co-founder

This Saturday, it’s Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour event that spans six continents and features more than 50 artists, from Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, to Stevie Wonder, Demi Lovato, Elton John, BTS and Metallica. But as Global Citizen co-founder Hugh Evans explains, this event isn’t designed to raise money. It’s supposed to inspire people to demand government action on issues like poverty, climate change and vaccine equity.

“We don’t want your money. This is not a telethon. We want you to take action because your voice is more powerful than your wallet,” explains Global Citizen co-founder Hugh Evans. “If everyone works together and we all call on the U.S. government to step up in unison, then the government will step up.”

“We need not just the U.S. government to step up: We need the entire G20 to step up,” he notes. “Because issues like climate change or global hunger or vaccine equity, these can’t be solved by any one nation.”

Evans says of the star-studded lineup, which also includes Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez and Adam Lambert, “These artists are some of the greatest young artists of our generation…they are utterly breathtaking artists. And I think the fact that they’re all uniting for this once-in-a-generation moment this Saturday is amazing. We just want to encourage everyone across America to tune in to ABC and be part of this.”

Of course, attempting to watch all 24 hours will be tough, but Evans laughs, “Stay awake for as long as you can. I encourage you definitely stay awake until at least 2:00 a.m. Eastern because the performances are just off the charts!”

You can watch on ABC News Live, Apple TV, Twitter, all the Global Citizen channels and more.

Here’s a partial list of who’ll be appearing where:

NEW YORK

Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Cyndi Lauper, Burna Boy, Jon Batiste, Lang Lang

PARIS

Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Charlie Puth, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens, Måneskin

LONDON, ENGLAND

Nile Rodgers and Chic, Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Rag’n’Bone Man

LOS ANGELES

Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna,

Migos, The Lumineers, 5 Seconds of Summer

AROUND THE WORLD:

The Fugees, BTS, Lorde, Metallica, Usher, Keith Urban, Andrea Bocelli, Green Day, Ricky Martin