Gloria Estefan, Fleetwood Mac, Sade & more included on Barack Obama's new Spotify playlist

Courtesy Spotify

Former President Barack Obama has unveiled a new Spotify playlist in honor of the release of his book, A Promised Land, out today — and it features artists like Gloria Estefan, Phillip Phillips, Sade, Fleetwood Mac and more.

The list, personally curated by Obama himself, features songs mentioned in the book, as well tracks that reflect his time in office.

The playlist includes two tracks by Stevie Wonder — “Signed Sealed Delivered” and “Sir Duke” — as well as Gloria Estefan’s “There’s Always Tomorrow,” Philip Phillips’ “Home,” Sade’s “Cherish the Day,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon” and U2’s “Beautiful Day.”

He also included The Beatles’ song “Michelle,” which Paul McCartney himself once sang to the former president’s wife, Michelle Obama.

“Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency,” Obama tweeted Monday. “In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it.”

Other artists featured on the playlist include Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Beyonce, Jay Z, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen and more.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.