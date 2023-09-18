‘GMA 3: What You Need to Know’ kicks off season 4

ABC

On Monday, September 18, the fourth season of GMA 3: What You Need to Know gets underway.

The one-hour program co-anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief health and medical correspondent, airs weekdays at 1 p.m. Eastern time and for its first week back, has booked some must-see talent.

Monday’s installment features Born This Way Foundation President and co-founder — and mother of Lady Gaga — Cynthia Germanotta. Eva Pilgrim has a segment on moms who do mushrooms — and not the cooking kind; health teacher and coach Keisha Edwards will also be aboard, as will social media and TV personalities Charli, Dixie, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio from The D’Amelio Show.

Tuesday’s show will see ABC News chief national correspondent and author Matt Gutman discussing his book No Time to Panic and Morgan spotlighting “Swimming while Black” with four experts. The Home Edit Stay Organized authors Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin will also appear, as will comedian and Misfit author Gary Gulman.

The episode on Wednesday, September 20, will feature actor Chris Hemsworth, musician Gavin Rossdale, Fearless Fund co-founder and CEO Arian Simone and attorney Ben Crump. Project sWish founder McKinley Nelson will also appear, and ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson will be back with her fan-favorite Deals and Steals.

Thursday’s show will feature rap legend and Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T, NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. talking about his new book, Buster Gets Back on Track, and the Green Bay Packers’ first female athletic trainer, Erin Roberge.

Rounding out the first week back on Friday, September 22, will be “Faith Friday,” featuring The Light We Give author Dr. Simran Jeet Singh.

