Go Go! Trailer drops for super-powered reunion: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always’

L-R: Cardenas, Yost, Sutherland — Netflix/Geoffrey H. Short

Netflix has reunited most of the original cast for a 30th anniversary nostalgia blow-out, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, and a brand-new trailer is more than enough to get fans pumped.

The special stars Walter E. Jones, reprising as the Black Ranger Zack Taylor; Catherine Sutherland as the Pink Ranger Kat Hillard; David Yost‘s Blue Ranger Billy Cranston; Steve Cardenas‘ Red Ranger Rocky DeSantos; Karan Ashley as Aisha Campbell, the second Yellow Ranger; and the second Black Ranger Adam Park, again played by Johnny Yong Bosch.

The star who played the original Yellow Ranger, Thuy Trang, died in a car accident in 2001. The trailer sees Charlie Kersh as Minh Kwan, the daughter of Trang’s Trini Kwan, explaining her mother was killed by Rita Repulsa, the villainess again played by Barbara Goodson.

Richard Steven Horvitz is even back as the voice of the manic, friendly robot Alpha 5.

It is not known how or if the series will address the loss of another original Rangers star, the Green Ranger Jason David Frank, who died by suicide at 49 last November.

According to Netflix, “Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.”

The movie debuts April 19.

