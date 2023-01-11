Golden Globe Awards 2023: The winners list

Rich Polk/NBC

Here’s the complete list of winners for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California:

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director — Motion Picture

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

House of the Dragon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television

Ryan Murphy

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Eddie Murphy

