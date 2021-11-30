Goo Goo Dolls add over a dozen new dates to their North American tour

Maxine Evans

Goo Goo Dolls are looking forward to a busy summer because the “Iris” hitmakers have added 15 new dates to their already jam-packed summer tour.

The outdoor concert trek, which also features alternative rock band Blue October, kicks off July 15 at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa, ID. New shows have since been added for Portland, Oregon; Santa Barbara, California; Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; and many others. With more dates added to their already stacked calendar, the group will be playing in a different state almost every night next summer.

GGD also announced a partnership with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at ending the cycle of violence by helping traumatized youth through its school-based programs. The organization will join the Grammy nominees over the course of their now 42-date tour.

The band’s final night is set for September 24 at Buffalo New York’s Keybank Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 and you can learn more on their official website.

While you’re waiting to see GGD live in concert, the band hopes you “Slide” into their online store and ring in the New Year the right way — by listening to their newly released deluxe version of It’s Christmas All Over﻿, their first-ever holiday album. The deluxe edition features a new original song, “One Last Song About Christmas” and a cover of the Dean Martin-famous holiday staple, “I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm.”

Once the holidays are over, you can walk down memory lane with their new compilation album, Rarities, which revisits their hits from 1995 to 2007.

