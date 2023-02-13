Goo Goo Dolls announce new dates for The Big Night Out tour

Courtesy Warner Records

Goo Goo Dolls‘ The Big Night Out tour is getting a second leg, even before the first leg has started.

The second leg of the tour, featuring Fitz and the Tantrums opening most dates, gets underway September 12 in Eugene, Oregon, and is set to wrap up September 30 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

The opening act for the tour’s first leg this summer is O.A.R. Those dates start July 24 in Clearwater, Florida.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, February 17. That same day, Goo Goo Dolls will release a new remix of “Save Me From Myself,” a track from the Goo’s latest album, Chaos In Bloom.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.