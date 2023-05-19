Goo Goo Dolls debut Tom Petty cover ahead of summer tour

Greg Berg

On their 2020 holiday album, Goo Goo Dolls covered Tom Petty‘s “Christmas All Over Again,” and during their summer tour last year, they covered another Petty song, “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” at nearly every show. Ahead of this summer’s tour, they’ve released yet another Petty cover, this time as a collaboration with the singer from the band they’re touring with.

The band has covered Petty’s classic “I Won’t Back Down,” and they’re joined on it by Marc Roberge [roe-BAIRGE] of O.A.R. They’ll hit the road on their Big Night Out summer tour starting July 24 in Clearwater, Florida.

There’s also a video for the song that shows the two acts recording the track together back in March.

Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik says in a statement, “We decided we wanted to give our audience the best night of their summer, and we are so proud to have teamed up not only for the tour, but to record one of our favorite songs together.”

“It has been so great working with Johnny and the band on ‘I Won’t Back Down,'” adds Marc. “Tom Petty’s music has been such an inspiration for us and a meaningful part of our musical journey. We’re looking forward to playing it out on the road for what will be a very special summer of music.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.