Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik to be honored by Little Kids Rock charity

Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik will be honored at the 20th anniversary benefit for the Little Kids Rock charity on May 17 in New York City.

Little Kids Rock is a nonprofit with the goal of restoring and expanding music-education programs in public schools. Johnny, the father of a young daughter, is being honored with the Rocker of the Year prize at the event, thanks to his 30+ years of hit-making with the band.

The event also will include performances from Run-D.M.C.‘s Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, Jon Secada and The Voice‘s season-three winner Cassadee Pope. Tickets can be purchased now at LittleKidsRock.org.

To raise additional funds for Little Kids Rock, a silent auction will launch on Tuesday, May 10, at the organization’s website. Proceeds raised by the benefit and the auction will go toward funding Little Kids Rock programs, teacher training and instrument donations.

As previously reported, Goo Goo Dolls are releasing their virtual AR lockdown concert event, Grounded with The Goo Goo Dolls, on Blu-ray, audio CD and DVD on May 20.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.