Goo Goo Dolls launch 'Live from Home' video series, featuring performances of their biggest hits

Goo Goo Dolls front man Johnny Rzeznik has been a frequent participant in live streams ever since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the concert industry. Now, he and the band are launching a formal series of performances from their respective homes.

The Live from Home video series kicked off with a performance of the single “So Alive,” from the band’s 2016 album Boxes. It features all the band members performing individually from their homes. The series will continue for the next six weeks, and you’ll be able to see the band playing hits from their entire catalog, via their official YouTube channel.

In other Goo Goo news, the band recently released a comic book-inspired lyric video for “Fearless,” the new single from their 2019 album Miracle Pill. Last month, they released a live version of the single as part of Global Citizen’s Together at Home series, to raise awareness of the World Health Organization’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

By Andrea Dresdale

