Goo Goo Dolls movie musical, 'It's Christmas All Over,' heading to drive-in theaters

Courtesy FanTracks

The Goo Goo Dolls are headed to the drive-in.

The band’s “augmented-reality movie musical” It’s Christmas All Over, inspired by their holiday album of the same name, is coming to drive-in movie theaters across the country this week via Encore Live. The film will be followed by a concert performance from their recent “Grounded with the Goo Goo Dolls” livestream and exclusive interviews.

The list of showings begins today and runs through January. It includes December 25 and 26 showings at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport, NY, near the band’s hometown of Buffalo.

Other participating theaters include Las Vegas Drive-In in North Las Vegas, NV; Sacramento Drive-In in Sacramento, CA; Big Sky Drive-In in Midland, TX; and Treasure Coast Park & Watch in Fort Pierce, FL.

It’s Christmas All Over, created with the livestreaming platform FanTracks, originally debuted on December 12.

By Andrea Tuccillo

