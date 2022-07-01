Goo Goo Dolls’ new album ‘Chaos In Bloom’ out August 12; hear new single “Yeah, I Like You” now

Warner Records

Goo Goo Dolls will release a new studio album called Chaos In Bloom on August 12. It’s the follow-up to their 2019 album, Miracle Pill.

The album was recorded during the pandemic in a studio near near Woodstock, New York. In a statement, singer John Rzeznik says, “Chaos in Bloom reminded us how special this whole thing is and to cherish the relationships that we have together, where we’ve been, and where we’re going.”

Bassist Robby Takac adds that he’s been “been trying to have a relationship with the bigger picture and refining happiness and what it means from that perspective.”

You can watch the video now for the first single, “Yeah, I Like You.” John says this song is a comment on “a world that is just drowning in social media and internet stars,” adding, “Celebrity in this age has a very quick burn. It was hard not to be consumed by it during the pandemic.”

In the video, the band appears at a red-carpet event surrounded by social media influencers and fans, but the whole thing quickly devolves into a knock-down, drag-out brawl. Everyone then collectively decides that the video’s director — played by the actual director Keenan O’Reilly — is responsible, and they all go after him to administer a beat-down.

Before the video dropped, the band confused fans by posting an “apology” for the video, in which they said they were “unaware” of O’Reilly’s “true motives and do not endorse or condone his actions.” O’Reilly then posted a sarcastic apology of his own on his Instagram Story, writing, “I have embarrassed myself and my loved ones….I will accept whatever consequences what follow.”

Goo Goo Dolls’ tour kicks off July 15, and will feature them previewing songs from Chaos In Bloom, along with their hits and fan favorites.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.