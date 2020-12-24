Goo Goo Dolls singer says his family "spoils the hell" out of his daughter on Christmas

Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This week’s been busy for Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik: His daughter Liliana just turned four on Tuesday and now it’s time for Christmas. He says his daughter loves having her birthday next to Christmas — obviously — but he thinks his family in his hometown of Buffalo, N.Y. might go just a little overboard when it comes to her.

“She loves Christmas and she has four, five, six aunties that just spoil the hell out of her every year,” John laughs.

“It’s crazy! Her birthday’s on the 22nd, so she gets a birthday at our house. Then the aunties up in Buffalo gotta have a birthday party for her. She gets Christmas at our house. Then the aunties up in Buffalo gotta [have Christmas there],” he jokingly complains to ABC Audio.

“Y’know, I got to drive the family truckster up there [to Buffalo] because there’s a hundred presents that you gotta throw in [the back],” note John, who lives in New Jersey. But, he acknowledges, “It’s fun.”

As previously reported, Goo Goo Dolls‘ augmented reality Christmas movie musical It’s Christmas All Over is being shown at drive-ins this week, paired with a recent livestream concert performance. Visit EncoreLive.com to see if it’s playing near you.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.