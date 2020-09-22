Goo Goo Dolls welcome fall with "Autumn Leaves" video

TIMOTHY HIATT/GETTY IMAGES FOR SIRIUSXM

Goo Goo Dolls are now backing up a bit and acknowledging the arrival of fall. The group has just dropped a music video for “ After announcing their holiday album It’s Christmas All Over,are now backing up a bit and acknowledging the arrival of fall. The group has just dropped a music video for “ Autumn Leaves ,” a song from their most recent album Miracle Pill.

The clip follows an old man, a young woman and a boy as they discover symbols of time passing: a fallen leaf, a pocket watch and a dead bird.

At the end of the clip, they all go from dark, foreboding landscapes to bright and sunny surroundings.

As previously reported, It’s Christmas All Over is due out October 30. It features the band’s take on classics like “Let It Snow,” as well as a few new original songs. The first single, “This Is Christmas,” is out October 2.