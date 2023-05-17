Good deal: Woman trades Taylor Swift tickets for free pizza for a year

TAS Rights Management

Is an offer of free pizza for a year good enough to make someone give up their Taylor Swift tickets? For one woman, the answer was yes — but only because she had an extra pair.

As ABC-TV affiliate WGNO reports, Zander White, owner of New Orleans’ Zee’s Pizzeria, offered the pizza deal so he and his wife could get Taylor tickets. He put up a sign in the restaurant and also posted it on Facebook. That’s where New Orleans resident Jeannine Davidson saw it and made White’s dreams come true.

“My friend Suzie Coe … bought two tickets previously for the Taylor Swift show in Houston. Then when she realized where we were sitting, she didn’t like them, so she went and bought two other seats,” Davidson told WGNO. “So I texted her as a joke, asking if she still had the other two tickets.”

Coe did have them and told Davidson she’d give them up for White’s offer. So before Coe and Davidson left for the Houston show, they went to Zee’s and transferred the extra tickets to White.

“He was grinning from ear to ear when we logged into Ticketmaster,” Davidson said.

While White granted both Coe and Davidson the pizza deal, it’ll be Davidson who benefits, since Coe doesn’t live in New Orleans. Davidson told WGNO, “I get it for a full year. I’m going to try and go as often as I can. I’m trying to stay healthy, that’s always the challenge, but it is great pizza.”

Meanwhile, White and his wife enjoyed the show. White told WGNO his favorite part was “Taylor’s nonstop commanding performance, while simultaneously being super down to earth and relatable. She is a giant celebrity, but comes across as so normal.”

