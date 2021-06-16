Good for her: Olivia Rodrigo eclipses Artist 100 chart

Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo is back to being the top artist in the country and has the Billboard ranking to prove it.

The “good 4 u” singer bounced back from second place to take over the Billboard Artist 100 once again as her successful debut album, Sour, continues to make waves across several charts.

The album’s 11 tracks have spent a third consecutive week on the Hot 100 chart, with “good 4 u” leading the pack at number two.

The angry breakup anthem was streamed 42.1 million times in the U.S. over the past week and sold an additional 11,100 copies. In addition, the banger collected an additional 27.8 million radio audience impressions.

The track with the second-highest standing on the chart is “Deja Vu,” which hangs on at number nine. “Drivers License” continues its hold on the top 25, coming in at number 17 this week. Just behind that single, at 19, is “Traitor.”

Because all 11 tracks are charting, Sour keeps its vice-like grip at the number two spot on the Billboard 200. The album, now in its third week of release, sold an added 143,000 copies.

