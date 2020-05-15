Good New Story: Girl’s Virtual Lemonade Stand Raises $25K To Feed Families

Posted by: Staci & Hutch May 15, 2020 16 Views

A little girl with a big heart is doing her part to help those in her community with food insecurity. Morgan Marsh-McGlone came up with an idea for a virtual lemonade stand to raise money to feed families in need. She started with a goal of $90 and has blown way past that.

So far, the Wisconsin seven-year-old’s online fundraiser has brought in $25-thousand! That’s enough to feed around 600 families for a week, according to the charity she’s donating it to. Those who donate will get a coupon for a real cup of lemonade mailed to them and when she can, Morgan is going to open her “real” lemonade stand and donors can redeem their coupons.

