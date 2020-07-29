Google extends “work from home” until summer 2021

Alex Tai | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Here at KS95, we’ve been “working from home” for the last 4(ish) months and we miss each seeing everyone’s smiling faces in the hallway. This week, Google announced that they would extend the work from home arrangement until summer 2021!

In an email to employees Monday morning, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote: “To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don’t need to be in the office.”

This makes Google the first major tech company to extend its remote-work arrangement into next summer in response to the global coronavirus pandemic. Previously, employees were slated to return in January 2021.