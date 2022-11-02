“GOOP” Gift Guide is HERE!

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Oprah Winfrey just came out with her annual Oprah’s Favorite Things list to give you some ideas for your holiday shopping list, and not to be out done, Gwyneth Paltrow is here to do the same.

Gwyneth’s lifestyle brand GOOP has come out with their 2022 Gift Guide, which once again is broken down into different categories with names like “The Ridiculous but Awesome,” “The Under-$100,” The Forward-to-Your SO”” and “The Lover.”

As always, there are plenty of sex-related items including a Tufted Boudoir Chaise, which sells for $28,500, perfect for your personal sex dungeon, the annual “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle for $75, several vibrators, a Double Sided Tickler for $234 and even a Pleasure Renewed Toy Cleaning Kit for $45.

As for the odder gift choices, you can even snag free range compost, called The Good Sh*t for $75 or a Satin Baguette Bag for $239

Some of the other items on this year’s list include (click here for the complete list with details):

Source: Goop