Governor Walz to end all COVID Restrictions by July 1 or Sooner

Minnesota Twins fans arrive for a day baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Minnesota will lift nearly all its COVID-19 restrictions just before Memorial Day weekend and drop its statewide mask requirement once 70% of residents age 16 and older get their first dose of vaccine, but no later than July 1, Gov. Tim Walz announced. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

In a livestream press conference today, governor Tim Walz announced the MN Dept of Health’s goal to end all statewide COVID restrictions by July 1 or sooner. In this case, ‘sooner’ means 70% of all Minnesotans older than 16 having been vaccinated.

All restrictions! This includes restaurant closing hours, church capacities, social distancing and the statewide mask mandate to name a few. Most restrictions will be gone by May 28th as part of a three step plan. Restrictions begin loosening tomorrow as limits for outdoor dining and events will all but end. The mask requirement will also end for outdoor settings under 500 people.

By May 28th, the remaining capacity and distancing limits will end. The final step being to closeout the statewide mask mandate at 70% vaccination rates +16 years of age by July 1st. As a state, Minnesota is on track to meet that goal.

