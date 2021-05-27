Grace Kinstler wins ‘American Idol Encore’ poll, will perform on Friday on ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’

ABC/Eric McCandless

America has spoken…again.

After Grace Kinstler was eliminated Sunday night from the American Idol top three, fans rallied behind the Crystal Lake, Illinois singer. Grace has won Live with Kelly and Ryan’s American Idol Encore online poll, which allowed viewers to vote for which eliminated contestant they want to see perform on the show.

Grace will sing her song “Love Someone” May 28 on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner of American Idol on Sunday; Willie Spence was the runner-up.

American Idol will return to ABC in 2022. It’ll be show’s 20th season overall. Visit AmericanIdol.com/auditions for details on how to try out.

