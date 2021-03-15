Grammys 2021: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak deliver debut Silk Sonic performance

Harper Smith

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak officially introduced us to their new brainchild Silk Sonic, performing as the newly formed music duo for the first time at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The group also heavily channeled the ’70s vibe, of which Silk Sonic appears to be celebrating, by wearing three piece brown tuxedos with flared collars, thin gold chains and highly decorative glasses as they took over the Grammy stage.

The two even used 70s-style graphics to display their name across the screen.

They performed their hyper-sensual new single, “Leave the Door Open,” complete with two backup singers. As Mars and .Paak took turns belting out the hit, they also showed off their choreography, from grand sweeping gestures to rocking their hips back and forth.

Prior to their performance, the two had fun on the red carpet by taking out their flasks and taking two swigs as they smiled for the cameras.

By Megan Stone

