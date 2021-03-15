Grammys 2021: Dua Lipa sparkles on stage with "Levitating" and "Don't Start Now" performance

Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dua Lipa performed her smash hit “Levitating” and tapped Da Baby to rock the Grammy Awards stage Sunday night. She also showed off her fantastic physique when performing her smash hit “Don’t Start Now” in nothing but a glittery pink bikini and ankle boots.

“Don’t Start Now” has been nominated for Song and Record of the Year, as well as Pop Solo Performance. Her album Future Nostalgia is up for three awards, Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album.

She was also nominated for Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collab with J. Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy for “UN DIA,” of which she lost to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga‘s “Rain on Me.”

The British singer spoke about the significance of her six Grammy nods prior to her jaw dropping performance, admitting that doing music as a full time job was only a “pipe dream” for her.

“The Grammys have always been such a massive dream of mine,” added the 25-year-old. “This is the stage that so many people I’ve looked up my whole life have been on… it’s absolutely mind blowing!”

Her six nods put her in good company this year, as she stands alongside artists like Taylor Swift for having the second highest number of nominations.

By Megan Stone

