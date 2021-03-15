Grammys 2021: Harry Styles wins his first Grammy — and his boa steals the show

Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Harry Styles opened the 63rd Grammy Awards, but that was the easiest part of his night. The British singer faced fierce competition in all three categories in which he was nominated.

Styles, 27, was up against Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish for Best Pop Solo Performance of which his summer smash, “Watermelon Sugar,” was nominated.

Despite being up against some Grammy giants, Harry walked away with his first trophy and reacted in wide-eyed shock when his name was called.

“Wow, to everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much,” Styles said on stage and gave a little history on his Grammy-winning single.

“This is the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville,” he said. “So very grateful to be here. Thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you so much.”

Dressed in a Clueless-inspired yellow jacket and matching yellow plaid mask, brown bell bottoms and pink v-neck undershirt, all the attention fell to his purple feather boa, which he had draped around his shoulders. He sported a similar green boa for his opening performance.

Reaction to his win — and his boa — was swift on social media.

According to Twitter, Harry generated over one million tweets since 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Styles was also nominated for Pop Vocal Album with Fine Line and Music Video for “Adore You.”

By Megan Stone

