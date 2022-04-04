Grammys 2022: Halsey leaves early to recover from surgery: “Not feeling super well”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Halsey hadn’t attended the Grammy Awards in five years and, sadly, they had to cut the night short Sunday for health reasons.

Prior to the ceremony, the singer revealed on Instagram, “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in… As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago.”

“If you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited,” they added.

About an hour into the show on Sunday, the “Bad At Love” singer revealed on their Instagram Story they “left early” because they weren’t “feeling super well.” Halsey revealed they did tough it out until BTS, whom they collaborated with on “Boy With Luv,” took the stage to perform an over-the-top rendition of “Butter.”

The Grammy nominee told fans they are “going to get pasta and sleep” before thanking fans for their support.

Feel better, Halsey!

Halsey was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, losing to St. Vincent‘s Daddy’s Home.

