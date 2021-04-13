Grimes has a new Tattoo That’s LITERALLY Scarring

Grimes latest tattoos are really quite a sight. 👽
The Canadian music artist shared a photo of her new back tattoos on Instagram – it’s an intricate web of “alien scars”.
She and her partner Elon Musk made headlines after announcing the birth of their son, and his unusual name, on Twitter in May. A day later, the new mom tweeted a full breakdown of the name choice:
“•X, the unknown variable
•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)
•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent
+ (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)”