Grimes has a new Tattoo That’s LITERALLY Scarring

Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Grimes latest tattoos are really quite a sight. 👽

The Canadian music artist shared a photo of her new back tattoos on Instagram – it’s an intricate web of “alien scars”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰࿎ (@grimes)

She and her partner Elon Musk made headlines after announcing the birth of their son, and his unusual name, on Twitter in May. A day later, the new mom tweeted a full breakdown of the name choice:

“•X, the unknown variable

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+ (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)”